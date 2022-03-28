Beyoncé Graces Oscars 2022 With Her Presence, Opens Ceremony From Compton

The pop star, wearing tennis-ball green alongside a group of braided and beaded dancers, performed the ballad from tennis courts in Compton, California, where Venus and Serena Williams worked day and night to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. In the movie “King Richard,” Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s father, who worked tirelessly to make sure his daughters made it to the national stage to show off their tennis skills. “King Richard” is up for Best Picture this year, while Smith is nominated for Best Actor and has won several other awards this season for his performance.