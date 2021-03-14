Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins By A Female Artist

“It’s unfortunate, because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” he said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Executive producer Ben Winston added that her absence might feel “strange” to viewers at home, given her omnipresence at the ceremony.

But the relationship between Beyoncé and the Recording Academy is a rather complex one, as the Grammys have rarely awarded Black artists with honors in the coveted general field categories. Over her decades-long career, the singer has only won a single award in the top “Big Four” races, winning Song of The Year 11 years ago for co-writing “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” The rest of her more than 20 wins have been primarily in the rap and R&B categories.

While Beyoncé has always graciously accepted her wins and losses over the years, artists like The Weeknd, who has pledged to boycott all future ceremonies, as well as Zayn Malik, Halsey, Justin Bieber and her own husband Jay-Z, have previously slammed the Grammys for their lack of transparency.

After her universally acclaimed album “Lemonade” failed to win any of the Grammy’s most prestigious prizes at the 2017 ceremony, Beyoncé said she was looking for “deeper meaning” than just accolades.

“Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift,” she told Elle in 2019. “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”