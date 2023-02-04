Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Photo Helps Etsy Designer's Sales In A Big Way

An Etsy designer has been “absolutely bombarded” since one of her items prominently appeared in Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour announcement post earlier this week.

The designer, Abby Misbin, told TMZ that the appearance of her sparkly “disco ball” cowboy hat in the music icon’s post led to 60 orders at her Trending by Abby shop in a single day.

The amount of orders surpasses the typical five to six orders Misbin receives in a week, according to the outlet.

The post, which features Beyoncé tipping the shiny hat while rocking an equally shiny bodysuit, has received over 8.3 million likes as of Saturday morning.

The tour, the singer’s first in five years, is set to include 48 shows. The album “Renaissance” earned nine Grammy nominations ahead of this Sunday’s ceremony.

Misbin said Beyoncé’s stylist messaged her last year and inquired about receiving a “fully mirrored” cowboy hat in five days.

Misbin sold the handmade hat to the stylist for $215 and it later appeared in the “I’M THAT GIRL” teaser video back in August prior to its appearance in the tour announcement post.

The popularity of the post has caused Misbin to “shut down her shop” for the time being, according to TMZ, as she can only make about two hats a day.

Misbin said she plans to recruit her sister to help deal with orders at the shop before she reopens it.

