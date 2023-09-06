Beyoncé Serenades Tia Mowry In Surprise ’90s Tribute After Spotting Her In Concert Crowd

Beyoncé is truly one of one, and she proved it by giving actor Tia Mowry a perfect off-the-cuff shoutout at her star-studded birthday celebration during her Renaissance World Tour.
Countless celebrities flocked to celebrate the pop star’s birthday at Monday’s show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But Queen Bey couldn’t help but gush after noticing the “Sister, Sister” star in the crowd.
After the Grammy winner spotted Mowry in the audience while performing her 2011 song “1+1,” Beyoncé decided to usher in some nostalgic vibes, spontaneously switching up the song to incorporate lyrics from the early ’90s single “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!”
More than two decades ago, Mowry and her twin sister, Tamera, were part of a singing group called Voices, with “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” as their first single. The 1992 song charted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were in awe over the touching moment.
Beyoncé’s connection to the Mowry sisters goes way back.
The trio previously crossed paths when Tahj Mowry, Tia and Tamera’s younger brother, starred in the ’90s Disney Channel sitcom “Smart Guy.”
In the 1998 episode “A Date with Destiny,” the singing group Destiny’s Child — which included Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson at the time — made a guest appearance on the show. The Grammy-winning group also performed alongside Tahj in a music video for their song “No, No, No.”
On Tuesday, Tia Mowry posted about the heartfelt gesture on Instagram, sharing that she was “so touched” and “can’t believe that it truly happened.”
“From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity. I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday,” Mowry captioned the post, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Tamera with the members of Destiny’s Child.
“You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show,” Mowry wrote.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is slated to wrap up in early October.