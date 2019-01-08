Beyoncé Shops At Target Just Like Us, And The Internet Needs A Moment To Recover

Juan Ocampo via Getty Images Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in 2018.

Partner, lemme discount you, Target you ...

Every now and again, Beyoncé does something to remind us that she’s not actually a sky-parting, high-note-hitting deity walking among us mere mortals.

Think about that time she took an onstage tumble, thought she was taking a selfie when it was actually a video or sneezed midconcert (on the beat, and the beat got sicker, by the way).

Well, it has happened again after a shopper spotted Queen Bey at a Target in Los Angeles on Monday, walking down what appears to be the baby aisle wearing an orange jumpsuit, high heels and cat’s-eye sunglasses.

Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019

Given how the “Everything Is Love” singer is now a mother of three — daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir — it would make sense if she’s buying in bulk. Or perhaps she was picking up a last-minute gift for Blue, who turned 7 years old on Monday.

And we know Target is one of her preferred discount spots, since she was spotted picking up items (and even standing in the checkout line!) in December 2017 during a shopping trip with her mom, Tina Lawson, and Blue.

Since pretty much everything the ultraprivate singer does these days makes waves, fans were naturally taken aback by Bey’s presence at the store and reacted on social media with absolutely zero chill.

I can only assume this angle means the person taking the pic collapsed to the floor, which is a natural reaction upon seeing Beyoncé in Target. https://t.co/xvNi4ZtZ0M — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) January 8, 2019

🚨🚨🚨I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING🚨🚨🚨 — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 8, 2019

@Beyonce was at my Target today so the only obvious & natural thing to do was go and honor the ground she walked on pic.twitter.com/SRB0NIyNk1 — Sarah City (@saraahcity) January 8, 2019

Even Chrissy Teigen, who hilariously admitted she bowed to Beyoncé at the Grammys last year, got in on the fun, joking that the Destiny’s Child alum was shopping for Teigen’s new homeware collection at the store.

“Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!” she wrote Monday on Twitter.

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Since topping off her massively successful On the Run II tour alongside her husband, Jay-Z, with a performance at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa in December, Bey seems to have some more free time on her hands.

She was recently spotted ringing in Lawson’s 64th birthday with family at a star-studded bash where she led guests in a sing-along.