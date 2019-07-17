Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

How To Get The Looks From Beyoncé's 'Spirit' Video For Less

Beyoncé, her dancers and Blue Ivy serve a slew of iconic looks in the "Spirit" video.

We’re just days away from the July 19 premiere of “The Beyoncé Movie Lion King” remake, and we’re already in the “Spirit.”

The video for Beyoncé’s new song debuted during an ABC special promoting the computer-animated remake of Disney’s 1994 hit on Tuesday night. “Spirit” is one song off of an entirely Bey-produced soundtrack, which will be released on the same day as the film and is, according to Beyonce, “a love letter to Africa.”

“Spirit” has fans reeling over its stunning backdrop, Oscar potential, a Blue Ivy cameo and the fashion. So much fashion.

Bey makes a head-turning number of outfit changes in looks by designers from around the world, including African designers Tongoro (whose 300-euro suit featured in the video is unfortunately sold out) and La Falaise Dion.

For most of us on the eternal quest to channel our inner Beyoncé, many of these ensembles are just slightly out of budget. That’s why we’ve put together a few looks inspired by the video, but friendlier on the wallet and more suitable for daily life than gracefully dancing in the desert. Hakuna matata, right?

Check out our picks for getting the look for less below.

Pink and Red and Ruffles, Oh My
Youtube Tumblr
Beyoncé in Valentino, Blue Ivy and her dancers.
Aritzia Wilfred Janine Top
Aritzia
Get the Wilfred Janine top from Aritzia, now $58
Eloquii V-Neck Bow Blouse with Cascading Ruffle
Eloquii
Get the V-neck bow blouse with cascading ruffle from Eloquii, now $34.99
Zara Balloon Sleeve Crop Top
Zara
Get the balloon sleeve crop top from Zara for $39.90
Asos Little Mistress Tiered Midi Skirt
Asos
Get the little mistress tiered midi skirt from Asos for $60
Asos The Jetset Diaries Sintra Ruffle Wrap Midi Skirt
Asos
Get the Jetset Diaries Sintra Ruffle Wrap Midi skirt from Asos for $94.50
HOT Pink Suiting
Youtube Tumblr
Dancers pose in matching hot pink suits.
Zara Basic Blazer and Ankle Pants
Zara
Get the basic blazer ($49.90) and ankle pants ($29.90) from Zara
Scotch & Soda Double-Breasted Blazer and Silky Trousers
Scotch & Soda
Get the double-breasted blazer (now $174) and silky trousers (now $104) from Scotch & Soda
Style to the Max(i)
Youtube Tumblr
Beyoncé with her dancers in a maxi dress.
Free People Cleo Set
Free People
Get the cleo set from Free People for $128
Forever 21 Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Forever 21
Get the plus-size off-the-shoulder dress from Forever 21 for $42
Fringe Forever
Youtube Tumblr
Bey in blue.
Sonja by Sonja Morgan The Fringe Dress
Sonja by Sonja Morgan
Get the fringe dress from Sonja by Sonja Morgan for $167.95
Asos Design Fringe Minimal Dress
Asos
Get the fringe minimal dress from Asos, now $43.50
Also Chartreuse Forever
YouTube/Beyoncé
Beyoncé and her dancers in Norma Kamali.
Asos Design Tall Column Knot Midi Dress
Asos
Get the Column Knot Midi dress from Asos, now $18
Pemme Marissa Pant and Top
Premme
Get the Marissa pant (now $59) and Marisa top (now $44) from Premme
Fuchsia Feelings
Youtube Tumblr
Another iconic moment.
Lulus Acadiana Fuchsia Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Lulus
Get the Acadiana Fuchsia Satin long sleeve maxi dress from Lulus for $74
Arts and EntertainmentCelebritiesmediaBeyonce