We’re just days away from the July 19 premiere of “The Beyoncé Movie Lion King” remake, and we’re already in the “Spirit.”

The video for Beyoncé’s new song debuted during an ABC special promoting the computer-animated remake of Disney’s 1994 hit on Tuesday night. “Spirit” is one song off of an entirely Bey-produced soundtrack, which will be released on the same day as the film and is, according to Beyonce, “a love letter to Africa.”

“Spirit” has fans reeling over its stunning backdrop, Oscar potential, a Blue Ivy cameo and the fashion. So much fashion.

Bey makes a head-turning number of outfit changes in looks by designers from around the world, including African designers Tongoro (whose 300-euro suit featured in the video is unfortunately sold out) and La Falaise Dion.

For most of us on the eternal quest to channel our inner Beyoncé, many of these ensembles are just slightly out of budget. That’s why we’ve put together a few looks inspired by the video, but friendlier on the wallet and more suitable for daily life than gracefully dancing in the desert. Hakuna matata, right?