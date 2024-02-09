There’s Likely To Be A Big Super Bowl Surprise — And We Have Theories

Actor Jacob Elordi and Australian radio producer Joshua Fox are being investigated after allegations that Elordi got into a physical altercation with Fox, per Australia’s Daily Telegraph. According to Fox’s account, the producer approached Elordi, making a bathwater joke in reference to that “Saltburn” scene. In an audio clip, Elordi asked Fox to stop filming their exchange and erase the recording. HuffPost’s Kelby Vera reported what happened next.

Taylor Swift’s legal team has threatened a college student, Jack Sweeney, for tracking the singer’s flights on social media. Sweeney uses publicly available information from the Federal Aviation Administration to track not only Swift, but also Elon Musk. The student received a cease-and-desist letter in December after headlines criticized Swift for the environmental impact of her jet use. HuffPost’s Paige Skinner reported on why Swift’s team suggests this is linked to stalking.