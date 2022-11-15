Beyoncé Ties Jay-Z For Most Grammy Nominations In History

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival in 2018. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

You won’t break her soul, but you can’t stop Beyoncé from breaking records.

The music superstar reigned supreme over the 2023 Grammy nominations on Tuesday morning, racking up a record nine nods mostly due to “Renaissance,” her first solo album of new material in more than five years.

Ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February, Beyoncé now stands as the most nominated female artist in the awards show’s history with a lifetime haul of 88 nominations. She shares the honor of being the most nominated artist ever with husband and musical collaborator Jay-Z, who also holds 88 nominations.

“Renaissance,” the singer’s critically acclaimed dance-centric seventh studio album, is up for Album of the Year among other accolades, while the lead single “Break My Soul” picked up nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Beyoncé was also recognized in the R&B categories for tracks “Virgo’s Groove,” “Plastic Off the Sofa” and “Cuff It” along with a separate nod for “Be Alive,” her Oscar-nominated song from the sports drama “King Richard.”

As a credited songwriter on “Renaissance,” Jay-Z picked up two nods from his wife’s album. He also earned multiple nominations for “God Did,” the title track from DJ Khaled’s latest record where he makes a guest appearance alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.

But all eyes will be on Beyoncé come Grammys night, as she’s only four trophies away from clinching the record for the most wins of all time. The title is currently held by the late conductor Georg Solti, who has won 31 total.

Last year, she became the most decorated female artist of all time with 28 wins ― despite not releasing a new album ― thanks to her single “Black Parade,” “Savage,” a chart-topping collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and her work on the her Disney+ film “Black is King.”

“I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she said from the Grammys stage upon breaking the record last year. “This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old. I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night. Thank you so much.”

And, while the Grammys have rained down awards upon the first couple of hip-hop, the coveted Album of the Year trophy has controversially eluded both stars throughout their career.

Beyoncé will have another chance at this year’s show, where she’ll face off once again against Adele in the category, which also includes contenders like Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay and more.