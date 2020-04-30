Beyoncé's Mom Hilariously Reacts To Her Shout-Out On The 'Savage' Remix

The fashion designer and philanthropist posted Wednesday on Instagram a clip of the song, in which Beyoncé raps about being a “boss” and a “leader,” before later referencing her mother, adding: “I got this shit from Tina.”

“Haaaaa!!!!!!!!! Savage definition? Who taught you to be A Savage?” Knowles Lawson wrote in the post’s caption.

Knowles Lawson continued to celebrate the remix on Instagram on Thursday. Proceeds from the collaboration will be going to disaster relief efforts by the nonprofit Bread of Life﻿ Inc., located in Beyoncé’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s hometown of Houston.

The fashion designer posted an edited video someone made that shows a woman dancing with a photo of Knowles Lawson covering her face.

“Two people sent this to me. It’s me with my new body and new knee!!” Knowles Lawson wrote in the caption. “I wish.”

“Those Debbie Allen dance classes online really helped,” she later joked.