Tyler Mitchell's Historic Beyoncé Vogue Portrait Is Headed To The Smithsonian

A portrait of Beyoncé by Tyler Mitchell, who last year became the first Black photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue, is headed to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Mitchell’s photograph was among the series of shots he captured of the iconic singer for Vogue’s September issue last year. Beyoncé is wearing a shimmery gold Valentino dress and a gold Philip Treacy London hat in the portrait, titled “See Your Halo” in Vogue.

The photographer announced the news on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“A year ago today we broke the flood gates open,” he wrote. “Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open



Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

The official Twitter account for the National Portrait Gallery also celebrated the announcement on Tuesday.

“We’re just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it!” a tweet read. “We look forward to adding this new work to our collection.”

In another post, the National Portrait Gallery’s Twitter account noted that another portrait of Beyoncé is currently featured in an exhibition at the art museum.

It has yet to be announced when Mitchell’s portrait of Beyoncé will go up.

We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! ✨ We look forward to adding this new work to our collection. pic.twitter.com/kXsp1G5kxR — National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) August 6, 2019

Last year, at 23 years old, Mitchell became one of the youngest photographers to shoot the cover of Vogue.

Speaking about his historic accomplishment, Mitchell, who grew up in a suburb of Atlanta, told Vogue he was looking to change the way Black bodies are perceived.

“For so long, black people have been considered things,” he said in the article. “We’ve been thingified physically, sexually, emotionally. With my work, I’m looking to revitalize and elevate the black body.”