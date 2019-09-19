Beyoncé's New Wax Figure Actually Looks Like Her & Will (Briefly) Stand With Royal Family

Beyoncé is irreplaceable, but thankfully Madame Tussauds wax figures aren’t: A new likeness of the singer has been unveiled in London and the result is eerily spot on.

On Thursday, Madam Tussauds London shared an image of the new figure with the caption, “It’s time to bow down to THE QUEEN.”

The new wax Bey is rocking the famous denim cutoffs and Balmain hoodie she wore while making history as the first black woman to headline Coachella in 2018.

The museum also shared another photograph of their new figure of Beyoncé, who currently holds the record as the woman who’s received the most Grammy Award nominations, where she’s in formation alongside most of the British royal family — taking the Queen’s place.

According to Madame Tussaud’s website, they “decided the only fitting way to laud official music royalty is to position her on the most regal of all stages alongside her Royal pals, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, “Beyoncé is a living legend, rightly crowned Queen Bey by her legions of fans and industry insiders. If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé.”

Davies added that Bey will only take stand in for the Queen for “one day before her figure moves to own our music stage,” but the museum felt that because “HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour ... a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes.”

Fans in London can see Bey front and center with the royals on Friday, Sept. 20.

This iteration of Bey’s likeness is a major upgrade from how the museum has represented her in the past. In 2017, many people lambasted an earlier version of her wax figure.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Hopefully Madame Tussauds will replace the less-realistic figures of Beyoncé in its other locations with versions that look more like this new one — because we’re crazy in love with it.