Beyoncé’s 'Homecoming' Trailer Takes An In-Depth Look At Her Iconic Coachella Performance

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Beyoncé’s “Homecoming,” and it does not disappoint.

The trailer, released on Monday morning, takes an in-depth look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The set featured an ode to the black college experience and an epic Destiny’s Child reunion. The highly-anticipated documentary is set to release on Netflix on April 17.

The “Homecoming” trailer includes behind-the-scenes clips of dance rehearsals, Queen Bey with her family, and even a clip of her daughter Blue Ivy rehearing the choreography before the historic 2018 performance.

The trailer also quotes poet Maya Angelou during the first section.

“What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be,” Angelou says in the trailer.

“I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh,” she continues. “I know that when I’m finished doing what I’m sent here to do, I will be called home. And I will go home without any fear or trepidation.”