Beyond Meat Executive Arrested For Biting Man's Nose

An executive of a popular plant-based meat company has been arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey, 53, the COO of Beyond Meat, was arrested Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a man said Ramsey bit him in the nose in a parking garage after a college football game, according to local news station KNWA.

A responding police officer said he found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene, one of whom was later identified as Ramsey.

According to KNWA, citing a police report, Ramsey was attempting to leave the garage in a Bronco when a Subaru inched its way in front of his vehicle.

After the Subaru reportedly touched the Bronco’s front passenger-side tire, Ramsey got out of the vehicle and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” KNWA reported.

The Subaru’s owner told police that when he got out of the car, Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” Ramsey is also accused of biting the other man’s nose, “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” and threatening to kill him, according to the man and witnesses who spoke to police.

Ramsey was taken into custody at the Washington County Jail, where he was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. Jail records show he was released the next day after posting an $11,085 bond.

He is due in Fayetteville District Court on Oct. 19.