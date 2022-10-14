Beyond Meat Exec Exits Company After Arrest For Allegedly Biting Man's Nose

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey left the company Friday, weeks after his arrest for a road rage incident in which he allegedly bit a man’s nose.
Ramsey was charged with “terroristic threatening” and third-degree battery last month for allegedly assaulting a driver in an Arkansas. He was released the following day on an $11,000 bond, according to court records.
Authorities said Ramsey punched through the back windshield of a car after it hit a tire on his own vehicle. Ramsey then punched the driver and bit him, “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” according to a police report. The victim and a witness also stated that Ramsey threatened to kill the driver, police said.
Beyond Meat had suspended the executive shortly after the incident. Ramsey’s departure from the plant-based food company was announced Friday morning in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ramsey first joined the company in December after spending three decades at Tyson Foods, overseeing its poultry and McDonald’s businesses.
Beyond Meat has appointed Jonathan Nelson, who took over Ramsey’s role on an interim basis during his suspension, to become the company’s senior vice president of operations.