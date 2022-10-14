Beyond Meat Exec Exits Company After Arrest For Allegedly Biting Man's Nose

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey left the company Friday, weeks after his arrest for a road rage incident in which he allegedly bit a man’s nose.

Ramsey was charged with “terroristic threatening” and third-degree battery last month for allegedly assaulting a driver in an Arkansas. He was released the following day on an $11,000 bond, according to court records.

Authorities said Ramsey punched through the back windshield of a car after it hit a tire on his own vehicle. Ramsey then punched the driver and bit him, “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” according to a police report. The victim and a witness also stated that Ramsey threatened to kill the driver, police said.

Beyond Meat had suspended the executive shortly after the incident. Ramsey’s departure from the plant-based food company was announced Friday morning in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ramsey first joined the company in December after spending three decades at Tyson Foods, overseeing its poultry and McDonald’s businesses.