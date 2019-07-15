Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girl, Posts Photos To Social Media: Police

Twitter Police say 17-year-old Bianca Devins was found dead outside a vehicle in Utica, New York, on Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old man slashed the neck of a 17-year-old girl on Sunday and posted photos of her body on social media before attempting suicide, police in Utica, New York, said Monday afternoon.

Police located Brandon Clark in a car in Utica early Sunday morning while responding to 911 reports that he had posted suicidal messages on social media, Utica Police Department spokesman Mike Curley told HuffPost.

As police approached the vehicle, Clark slashed his own neck with a large knife, Curley said. Officers provided first aid to Clark and he was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. He is listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to live, Curley said.

Officers found Bianca Devins’ body outside the car, police said. Clark apparently killed her with the same knife he later used on himself, according to Curley.

Rumors of Devins’ slaying spread across social media after Clark posted graphic photos of her slashed neck. Utica police told HuffPost on Monday that the photos are authentic.

Police say Devins and Clark got into an argument while attending a concert in New York City on Saturday night. Curley declined to comment on a possible motive, and would not say whether Clark said anything as officers approached his vehicle Sunday morning.

Jesselyn Cook and Nick Robins-Early contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.