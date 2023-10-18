While there are many who might argue that it never went away, the bias-cut midi skirt is back in a major way this season. This elegant and surprisingly versatile closet essential has had its moments throughout fashion history, and thanks to our current late ’90s and early-aughts style revival, this beautiful silhouette is more popular than ever.
Kelsy Parkhouse, a fashion designer and founder of Carleen in Los Angeles, California, told HuffPost that when designers are constructing a bias-cut skirt, the fabric is quite literally cut on the bias — at a 45-degree angle, rather than following the linear up-and-down flow of the weave. “A typical A-line skirt,” she explained, “would never be cut on the bias because it has a more structured silhouette.”
According to Parkhouse, a bias cut can help give the material a more dramatic, body-skimming drape with a hint of stretchiness that you just don’t get from any other technique. The result is sexy, romantic and fluid. But just because a skirt is made of silky, satin-like material doesn’t mean it’s a bias-cut skirt, though Parkhouse noted that “any woven fabric can in fact be cut on the bias if that is the desired effect.”
There’s something special about this technique, and what I love most about this style of skirt is that it’s so easy to wear with just about any aesthetic. Chunky combat boots and a leather jacket give it an edge, helping to dress it down, while a soft cashmere sweater and sweet ballet flats can be sophisticated and timeless, and a flimsy camisole paired with sexy heels make the look date night-ready.
Below, we’ve curated a selection of beautiful bias-cut midi skirts to shop and enjoy year-round. While the main focus here is midi-length skirts, I’ve thrown in a couple options that are more in the maxi range. Since many of these are meant to be worn low-slung, they can easily be hiked up to midi length if you size down and wear the skirt at your actual waistline. (If you’re quite petite like me, then there’s a good chance all midi skirts are maxi skirts. C’est la vie.) Regardless, these skirts are a great styling piece for the holiday season and far beyond. Snag one for yourself and take advantage of this enduring style staple.
Anthropologie Liquid Shine bias-cut skirt
Available in five beautiful muted colors, this classic bias-cut skirt looks so shimmeringly soft and fluid as to seem molten. The polyester fabrication helps to keep the price under $100, while Anthropologie's dependable tailoring helps the skirt look extremely high-end. It's available in sizes XXS–XL.
Boohoo Plus bias-cut satin midi skirt
Those who love a true high-waist silhouette will love this perfectly fitted skirt from Boohoo. Available in sizes 12–24, it is made with lovely satin fabric and is designed to hit right along at the calf for a true midi length. Having a black satin skirt in your repertoire is an absolute must and this is a great fashion staple to add to your closet.
Vince bias slip skirt
This high-end Vince skirt is as luxurious as it gets. This popular brand has its own take on this iconic skirt and it's as gorgeous as you'd imagine. It has a hidden size-seam zipper and is availble in red or black in sizes XS–L.
J.Crew Gwyneth slip skirt
You have to love the price point on J.Crew's beautiful slip skirt. It's available for under $80, making it a great option for those looking for a mid-price option without skimping on quality. It's available in eight colors in sizes XXS–3X, depending on which color you pick. (Note: Although this skirt isn't described as bias-cut, we're including it on our list as affordable option that offers similar float-y feel.)
Quince 100% washable silk skirt
You can always count on Quince for great quality materials at reasonable prices, and this skirt is no exception. It's made from washable mulberry silk with a shimmering satin finish and features an elastic waistband that is comfortable and won't dig into your skin. I have several of these and can attest to both the quality and comfort. It feels soft and smooth on the skin and is available in 11 colors in sizes XS–XL.
Treasure & Bond bias-cut satin midi skirt
This easy and sophisticated skirt from Nordstrom looks buttery soft but doesn't break the bank. It's made of a breathable poly-rayon blend that wears well and lays beautifully on the body. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.
Refomration Layla silk skirt
While a Reformation look never comes cheap, I am loving the colors and patterns. They have classic neutrals alongside unexpected patterns that put a modern and unique spin on this classic aesthetic. It's made with lightweight silk charmeuse fabric with a relaxed fit that can be worn lower on the hips or higher on the waist if you size down. It's available in six colors and patterns in sizes 0–12.
ASOS Design Curve satin bias midi skirt in apricot
Available in sizes 12–26, this bias-cut skirt is on the longer side and great for people who prefer more coverage. It's made with glossy polyester fabric that has a lovely sheen and will look great with all kinds of different styles.
Réalisation Par The Naomi skirt
The skirt that started it all! Or at least, led the revival of this particular silhouette pre-pandemic. It's the #leopardprintmidiskirt from Réalisation Par that took over Instagram circa 2019. I have to admit that I jumped on the bandwagon and purchased one myself back in the day, and it still holds up. It is made with beautiful, high quality fabric that is surprisingly durable and thick while also being soft, smooth and airy. It's available in sizes XXS–XXL.
(Note: This skirt also isn't described as bias-cut, but it's widely considered to capture the essence and vintage-inspired style of a bias-cut skirt.)