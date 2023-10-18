While there are many who might argue that it never went away, the bias-cut midi skirt is back in a major way this season. This elegant and surprisingly versatile closet essential has had its moments throughout fashion history, and thanks to our current late ’90s and early-aughts style revival, this beautiful silhouette is more popular than ever.

Kelsy Parkhouse, a fashion designer and founder of Carleen in Los Angeles, California, told HuffPost that when designers are constructing a bias-cut skirt, the fabric is quite literally cut on the bias — at a 45-degree angle, rather than following the linear up-and-down flow of the weave. “A typical A-line skirt,” she explained, “would never be cut on the bias because it has a more structured silhouette.”

According to Parkhouse, a bias cut can help give the material a more dramatic, body-skimming drape with a hint of stretchiness that you just don’t get from any other technique. The result is sexy, romantic and fluid. But just because a skirt is made of silky, satin-like material doesn’t mean it’s a bias-cut skirt, though Parkhouse noted that “any woven fabric can in fact be cut on the bias if that is the desired effect.”

There’s something special about this technique, and what I love most about this style of skirt is that it’s so easy to wear with just about any aesthetic. Chunky combat boots and a leather jacket give it an edge, helping to dress it down, while a soft cashmere sweater and sweet ballet flats can be sophisticated and timeless, and a flimsy camisole paired with sexy heels make the look date night-ready.

Below, we’ve curated a selection of beautiful bias-cut midi skirts to shop and enjoy year-round. While the main focus here is midi-length skirts, I’ve thrown in a couple options that are more in the maxi range. Since many of these are meant to be worn low-slung, they can easily be hiked up to midi length if you size down and wear the skirt at your actual waistline. (If you’re quite petite like me, then there’s a good chance all midi skirts are maxi skirts. C’est la vie.) Regardless, these skirts are a great styling piece for the holiday season and far beyond. Snag one for yourself and take advantage of this enduring style staple.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

