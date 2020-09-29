Joe Biden Releases His 2019 Tax Returns

Just hours before the first presidential debate of 2020, the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns.
His vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), also posted her federal and California tax returns from 2019.
The releases come just days after The New York Times published records from President Donald Trump’s tax returns, showing he paid no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years, and paid only $750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected president and in his first year in office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
