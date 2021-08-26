Biden Addresses Deadly Terror Attacks At Kabul Airport: 'We Will Hunt You Down'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday in response to multiple terror attacks near the Kabul airport that have left at least a dozen U.S. service members and 60 Afghans dead, with more wounded.

“It’s been a tough day,” he began, with the American flag behind him. “These American service members who gave their lives ― it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate here ― were heroes. Heroes who’ve been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others.”

Before Biden’s address, the Pentagon delivered a press briefing in which Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, spoke to reporters about at least two suicide bombers and gunmen attacking crowds of Afghans and military near Kabul’s airport ― where the U.S. has been evacuating and facilitating the evacuation of Americans and Afghans in response to the Taliban taking over the country.

The first attack was a suicide bomb on the airport’s Abbey gate, which was followed by several gunmen from the self-styled Islamic State, or ISIS, who opened fire on civilians and military. McKenzie said at the time that the Pentagon is aware of at least 12 U.S. service members who were killed, with 15 additional service members injured. The general did not have an exact number of Afghans killed and wounded, though he said that U.S. troops are treating some of them at the airport while others have been taken to hospitals.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this ― we will not forgive, we will not forget,” Biden said. “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

S.V. Dáte contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.