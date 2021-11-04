White House Sets Jan. 4 Deadline Under Its New Vaccine Rule For Large Employers

President Joe Biden issued the new vaccine rule through OSHA on Thursday. via Associated Press

The Biden administration on Thursday released details about its new vaccination rule for large employers, setting a Jan. 4, 2022, deadline for workers to get their shots.

Unvaccinated workers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis.

The rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, will apply mostly to private employers with 100 or more workers. Employers will have to provide paid time off for workers to get their shots. All employers covered by the rule will also have to enforce masking in the workplace.

The White House estimates that the requirement will cover 84 million workers.

“The Administration is calling on all employers to ensure that as many of their workers are vaccinated as quickly as possible,” the White House said in a statement.