Biden Administration Moves To Reclassify Marijuana As A Less Dangerous Drug

If finalized, cannabis would move down to a Schedule III drug.
Lydia O'Connor
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden’s administration said Thursday that the Justice Department is officially moving forward with reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

With the White House’s approval, the DOJ will now publish an official notice that opens a two-month public comment period on the proposal to recategorize marijuana from a Schedule I drug ― which includes heroin and other drugs considered to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse” ― to a lower Schedule III drug, which includes substances with “a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.”

“This is monumental,” Biden said in a video posted to social media.

“Far too many lives have been upended because of failed approach to marijuana. And I’m committed to righting those wrongs,” he continued.

Following the public comment period, the Drug Enforcement Administration, which falls under the DOJ umbrella, will be able to assign an administrative law judge to make a final recommendation on rescheduling.

A Schedule III classification would not make marijuana legal on the federal level, though dozens of states have taken matters into their own hands and legalized the substance at a state level, citing evidence of the drug’s medical properties and the absence of any deaths linked to the drug.

