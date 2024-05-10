Biden Administration Probe Of Israeli Conduct In Gaza Says Military Aid Can Continue: Reports

President Joe Biden’s administration has concluded its assessment of whether Israel is breaking international and American laws in its U.S.-backed military campaign in Gaza, and believes Israel’s conduct does not require Washington to cut off aid for the offensive, according to Axios and The Associated Press.
Both outlets cited U.S. officials to say the report was extremely “critical” of Israel. The assessment will likely be sent to Congress later Friday.
The report has major significance for Biden’s policy of sending Israel huge weapons shipments, which is largely ongoing despite Biden’s current pause on providing the country with a specific package of bombs. Drafted by officials at the State Department, the White House and the Pentagon in line with a policy Biden issued in February, the assessment is intended to review credible allegations of Israeli war crimes involving U.S. military support, as well as Israel’s hindering of humanitarian aid for Palestinians.
Lawmakers and activists who oppose Israel’s conduct — citing its devastating toll and repeated findings by outside experts that it has breached the laws of war and U.S. statutes on how countries receiving American weaponry can behave — see the release of the report as an opportunity to ramp up scrutiny of the Israeli campaign. Their concern about Biden’s approach has increased in recent days, as Israel has rolled out its final major operation in Gaza, against the southern town of Rafah, where more than 1 million sheltering Palestinians are panicking.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) told HuffPost last week, before Israel began moving into Rafah, that the government’s assessment should be measured against damning independent analysis of Israeli actions. The report, he said, could “lay out the facts and the law” to inform the ongoing debate in Washington about the degree of American assistance to provide Israel as it battles the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas. Van Hollen, who helped craft the Biden policy mandating the report on Israel, said Israel has a right to fight Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack that sparked the current fighting, but must act “justly.”
But he and other observers have worried that the administration could skew the assessment for political reasons, misrepresenting Israeli behavior or feigning ignorance about it to avoid reaching conclusions that could strengthen calls to limit U.S. military aid to the country.
Van Hollen said he has seen “a big warning sign” already in the form of news reports saying State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development officials had identified Israeli violations that made continued American military support illegal but their colleagues working on arms sales vehemently disagreed.
“Those who were most expert in applying the facts and the law were ignored and overlooked by those pushing a particular policy agenda,” the senator told HuffPost.
Fresh revelations likely deepened these concerns. On Thursday, Axios reported that Biden’s outgoing humanitarian envoy for Gaza, David Satterfield, and his ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, both argued amid internal deliberations around the assessment that Israel has stopped hindering the flow of aid into Gaza. Martin Griffiths, the top humanitarian official at the United Nations, had just hours earlier reported that Israel’s military operation in Gaza had meant that no assistance had entered the Palestinian enclave for three days.
“Civilians in Gaza are being starved and killed, and we are prevented from helping them,” Griffiths said.
Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed around 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local authorities. Last year’s Hamas-led attack within Israel killed close to 1,200 people, the majority of them civilians.