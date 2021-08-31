Biden Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'I Was Not Going To Extend This Forever War'

President Joe Biden stood by his decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, saying his decision to do so saved lives.

“I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” Biden said in a speech at the White House on Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. had finally withdrawn the last of its troops out of Kabul, officially ending America’s 20-year war with Afghanistan. Since Aug. 14, the U.S. evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 124,000 people, around 5,500 of whom were Americans.

Between 100 and 200 Americans who may still want to leave remain in Afghanistan, stirring concern that the president should have pushed the deadline to ensure those Americans could make it to Kabul’s international airport.

But the president stressed that the Trump administration’s agreement last year with the Taliban — which had taken over﻿ Afghanistan amid the quick collapse of the country’s government — required Biden to stick to a previously set deadline in order to protect American forces from being attacked by the Taliban.

“Leaving on Aug. 31 is not due to an arbitrary deadline. It was designed to save American lives,” he said. “That was the choice, the real choice, between leaving or escalating.”

Biden said that his administration had reached out 19 times to Americans in Afghanistan since March, with multiple warnings and offers to evacuate. Some Americans made an earlier decision to stay, and then later wanted to evacuate, according to the president.

Echoing the Pentagon and State Department’s announcements yesterday, Biden said the U.S. will now take on the diplomatic mission of continuing to get out the remaining Americans who want to leave Afghanistan. The U.S. embassy in Kabul will remain vacant while diplomats assigned to Afghanistan will work out of Doha, Qatar.

“Now, some say we should have started mass evacuations sooner, and couldn’t this have been done in a more orderly manner?” Biden said. “I respectfully disagree.”

“Imagine if we began evacuations in June or July, bringing in thousands of American troops and evacuating more than 120,000 people in the middle of a civil war,” he continued. “There still would have been a rush to the airport, a breakdown of confidence and control of the government — and it still would have been a very difficult and dangerous mission.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.