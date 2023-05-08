Biden, Buttigieg To Announce Crackdown On Airline Delays

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are set to unveil a proposal on Monday requiring airlines to compensate passengers for major flight delays and cancellations.

The proposed rule would only apply to cancellations and delays within the airlines’ control and would require airlines to provide refunds and compensation to passengers, as well as meals, overnight accommodations and rebooking for passengers stranded by delays.

The administration is also set to mandate “timely customer service” when airlines are confronted with widespread cancellations, a proposal clearly aimed at incidents like Southwest Airlines’ now-infamous hellacious holiday season, when stranded customers complained about being unable to get basic information.

The proposal is the latest step Buttigieg and the administration have taken to crack down on what many progressives see as an overly concentrated airline industry prone to consumer abuses.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a statement announcing the proposal. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

Progressives have previously argued Buttigieg has not done enough to battle the airlines, which boast a fearsome D.C. lobbying operation, even as the airlines’ trade group has begun to push back on Buttigieg’s criticisms.

Biden and Buttigieg are set to make a joint appearance at the White House on Monday afternoon to roll out the proposal.

Similar regulations requiring compensation for delays already exist in Canada and the European Union, where some evidence suggests they have improved airlines’ on-time performance. A key part of developing the rule is likely to be defining when a cancellation or delay is under the airlines’ control.

The administration is also adding information on whether an airline offers compensation for delayed or cancelled flights to a dashboard at FlightRights.gov, which the administration has used to name and shame airlines into offering more consumer protections.

After Biden called for a new law barring airlines from charging parents and children extra to sit next to each other during his State of the Union address in February, three airlines adopted policies abandoning such charges.

Even if Congress does not pass such a law, the Department of Transportation is working to finalize a proposal to eliminate the fees. The DOT has also proposed rules requiring airlines to display fees for checked baggage or for changing or cancelling your flight upfront and another rule requiring airlines to refund passengers if services they paid for, like WiFi access, are not working.