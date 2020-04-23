Joe Biden’s presidential campaign basically said “thanks, but no thanks” to Louis C.K.

The presidential nominee’s camp told The Associated Press Wednesday that it refunded a $2,800 campaign donation made to Biden by the disgraced comedian — presumably to avoid association with someone who engaged in sexual misconduct with multiple women.

Federal Election Commission records show that Louis C.K., whose real name is Louis Szekely, made the contribution on March 4, right after a Super Tuesday winning streak that signaled a presumptive nomination for Biden.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Louis C.K. in 2017.

A representative from Biden’s campaign confirmed to the AP that the funds from Szekely had been given back, which will be reflected in May’s report. Biden’s rep declined further comment, however.

Szekely did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Although the AP notes that presidential campaigns typically vet who donates to them, it’s clear why Biden might want to distance himself from Szekely.

In 2017, The New York Times published a report that detailed allegations of Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct, which included masturbating in front of five women — four of whom spoke on the record — without their consent. Shortly after the investigation was published, the “Louie” star admitted to the actions.

In late March, former Senate aide Tara Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. She said the then-senator kissed her and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent.

Several women have come forward and accused the former vice president of unwanted touching that left them feeling uncomfortable. Many of these women say that Biden placed his hands on an intimate spot on their bodies like their thighs or hugged them “just a little bit too long.”

Vail Kohnert-Yount, a former White House intern in 2013, told The Washington Post in 2019 that when she first met Biden he put his hand on the back of her head and pressed his forehead against hers as he spoke to her and called her “pretty girl.”

“I do not consider my experience to have been sexual assault or harassment,” she told the Post, noting that she felt his intentions were good. “But it was the kind of inappropriate behavior that makes many women feel uncomfortable and unequal in the workplace.”