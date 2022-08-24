Joe Biden Canceling $20,000 Of Student Loan Debt For Some Borrowers

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the cancellation of up to $20,000 in student loan debt for certain borrowers, belatedly following through on a campaign issue that has remained a top priority for progressive Democrats.

Biden also announced a continuation of the freeze on student loan payments until January. The payments were originally paused by President Donald Trump in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden had previously extended it until August 31.

Roughly 45 million student loan borrowers collectively owe $1.6 trillion. As many as 43 million borrowers could benefit from the plan, the White House said Wednesday, and 20 million could see their debt completely canceled.

Only recipients of Pell grants, which are awarded based on need, would be eligible for the full $20,000 in debt cancellation. Borrowers who didn’t receive Pell grants could have up to $10,000 of debt canceled.

The White House said debt cancellation will apply only to borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually.

“Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 a year and no one in the top 5% of incomes in America will get a single dollar of relief,” an administration official said.

The decision has been anticipated for Biden’s entire presidency amid a tug-of-war over the ideal scope of relief and whether it would overly benefit well-off college graduates. Biden himself has also said his legal authority to cancel debt was “questionable.” He initially said it was something Congress should do.

Progressive Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged Biden to go big and eliminate $50,000 worth of student debt per borrower, an idea Biden ruled out in April. Warren, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ― who is facing a tough reelection bid this fall ― have repeatedly met with Biden to push the idea.

Warren said Tuesday on Twitter that canceling student debt would “help narrow the racial wealth gap among borrowers, provide relief to the 40% of borrowers who never got to finish their degree, and give working families the chance to buy their first home or save for retirement.”

Though President Donald Trump imposed the initial moratorium on student loan payments, Republicans have ridiculed the idea of continuing the freeze or canceling student debt as a sop to rich elites.

“Working people who chose to avoid taking on debt should not have to bail out high-earning doctors, lawyers, and dentists, or adults who borrowed six figures for an Ivy League master’s,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this year.

Biden has also wondered whether canceling student debt would improperly benefit Ivy League grads, though 99% of borrowers did not attend Ivy League schools, according to one estimate.

An analysis by the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, released Tuesday, indicated that borrowers in the top two-thirds of the U.S. income distribution would get nearly 70% of the benefit of the debt cancellation; slicing the data another way, borrowers in the bottom two-thirds would get 57% of the benefit (a big chunk of borrowers fall in the shared middle third).

Progressives have also pointed to the 40% of student borrowers who never managed to graduate from college as evidence that the policy can benefit a broad swath of the public.

Polling on the issue is mixed, with public opinion shifting significantly based on the wording of questions and the options presented. An NPR/Ipsos survey released in July found 55% of Americans supported forgiving $10,000 a person worth of student loan debt, with 35% opposed. Support dropped when asked about forgiving all debt: just 41% support, with 49% opposition. Placing an income cap on loan forgiveness had little effect on the policy’s popularity.

Asked which statement they agreed with more, 59% of Americans said the government should help those with student debt to deal with the high cost of college, while just 39% said paying off college debt was the responsibility of the borrower. At the same time, an overwhelming 82% majority of Americans thought the government should prioritize “making college more affordable for current and future students,” while just 16% thought it should prioritize loan forgiveness.

But there’s been little progress on college affordability in Congress. While the administration proposed beefing up the value and availability of Pell Grants for low-income students and making community college free, both policies were dropped in negotiations with moderate Democrats.

Moderate Democrats, some of whom are facing tough reelection bids this fall, have been somewhat skittish about loan forgiveness. After an appearance at Arizona State University earlier this month, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) dodged a question about student loan forgiveness, saying he would need to see an official proposal from the administration.