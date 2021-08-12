Joe Biden Ties Capitol Riot To Charlottesville Violence On 4th Anniversary Of The Rally

Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in April 2019 by saying he was motivated, in part, because of what happened in Virginia. “I knew the threat to our nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime,” he said in the video announcing his campaign.

On his first opportunity to mark that occasion as president, Biden made clear that his administration is focused on that threat. He pointed to its push to reshape the federal government’s counterterrorism budget, which called for millions of dollars going toward “emerging domestic terrorist threats.”

In July, four law enforcement officers delivered testimony in front of the House select committee charged with investigating the Capitol riot, describing the Jan. 6 attack and how they were affected physically and emotionally.