“I don’t think we have to get it done all at once. What we’re trying to do is prove to Republicans that if they vote for measures that tighten up the nation’s gun laws, the political sky does not fall,” Murphy said in an MSNBC interview. “In fact, they’ll get a lot more supporters in their home states.”

Polls consistently show significant public support for stricter gun control laws, especially for stronger background checks. Still, Biden took time in his speech to praise the Second Amendment and “responsible” gun owners.

“This is not about taking away anyone’s guns,” Biden said. “It’s not not about vilifying gun owners.”

However, Biden cited former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia ― a conservative icon ― who had declared that the Second Amendment was “not unlimited.”