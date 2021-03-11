Biden To Direct States To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Available To All Adults By May 1

President Joe Biden will direct all states to make every adult in the nation eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1 during his first prime-time address this evening, according to a senior administration official.

The decision, the official said, will put the nation on a path to get “closer to normal” by July 4 and allow families and friends to gather in small groups for Independence Day, a significant milestone a year into a pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 in the U.S.

Biden will use his authority via the Department of Health and Human Services to direct states to open their eligibility criteria, which in many states has largely been restricted to older Americans and those with preexisting conditions.

He will make his address live from the White House at 8 p.m. ET.

The timeline won’t mean every American can immediately get vaccinated, but the president plans to repeat his pledges that the nation will have enough vaccine supply by the end of May to jab every adult in the country.

The official stressed the abbreviated timeline was the result of a dramatic uptick in the pace of vaccinations against COVID-19 nationwide.

More than 98 million doses have now been administered in the U.S., and more than 64 million people have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-five percent of people over the age of 65 have now received at least one shot.

The country is now averaging more than 2.2 million jabs per day, and that figure is climbing.

The Biden administration will move to dramatically expand where Americans can get vaccinated in the coming weeks. Shots will eventually be available at 20,000 pharmacies nationwide and the number of federally run mass vaccination centers will double under Biden’s directives.

The number of vaccinators will also increase after the president expands who is eligible to give the shots to include dentists, paramedics, physicians and veterinarians, among other professionals. The president will also deploy 4,000 additional active-duty troops to help with those efforts, expanding the number to 6,000 in total.

More than 530,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and while infection rates and the daily death toll have fallen significantly since a peak earlier this year, they remain high.

The president’s address will come just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package into law on Thursday, a gargantuan relief effort that will send thousands of dollars to most low- and middle-income American families. The measure includes $1,400 direct payments to most taxpayers, a $300 weekly extension in unemployment benefits for the next six months and a large increase in child tax credits, among other provisions.

The package also shuttles billions of dollars to state and local governments to provide ongoing pandemic relief and dramatically lower payments for millions who get their health care through the Affordable Care Act.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people, middle-class folks, the people who build the country — a fighting chance,” Biden said Thursday.