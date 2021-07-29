Biden Calls On States To Give $100 To Every Newly Vaccinated Person

President Joe Biden has called on state and local governments to give $100 to those who opt to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House announced the new plan Thursday as the dangerous delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. and some states lag behind in vaccination rates.

The White House said the new plan will incentivize the vaccine-hesitant to go get their shots.

“When the grocery store Kroger started offering $100 to their associates to get vaccinated, it saw vaccination rates increase from 50% to 75%,” the White House said in a statement. “States like New Mexico, Ohio, and Colorado have piloted $100 incentive programs that have also helped move the dial on vaccinations.”

Along with offering $100 to get vaccinated, Biden also announced that small- and medium-sized businesses will be reimbursed for offering paid leave to employees who still need to get vaccinated.