An emotional President Joe Biden railed Friday against the “despicable,” hate-fueled hammer attack by an apparent QAnon disciple on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home.

“This is despicable,” Biden said in a speech at a Philadelphia fundraiser as he decried the political hate that has become increasingly violent. “There’s no place in America” for this, he added to applause.

“There’s too much violence — political violence — too much hatred, too much vitriole,” Biden said. “What makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, [that] it’s all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well-balanced? What makes us think it’s not going to corrode the political climate?”

He added: “Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are.” (Watch a video of the speech below.)

Biden said at the start of his speech that he was sending “his love” to Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, and noted that he had talked to the House speaker on the phone.

Police arrived at the Pelosis’ house before dawn Friday in response to a call and witnessed a home invader “violently assault” her husband. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time, accompanied by her security detail.

“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid,” said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he underwent “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Nancy Pelosi’s office said later Friday. “His doctors expect a full recovery.”

Suspect David DePape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, Scott said. A source told HuffPost that DePape demanded “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” as he confronted Paul Pelosi. Biden noted in his speech that it was the same intent, repeated question a rioter at the U.S. Capitol demanded at the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

DePape has been linked to online posts pushing QAnon and other extremist theories backed by right-wing Republicans, including particularly crackpot attacks that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sexually abuses children in satanic rituals, The Daily Beast reported.

Posts linked to DePape also questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and defended former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

The violence in the Pelosis’ home “seems to be the direct product of Big Lies from many Republicans and Republican propaganda organs about Democrats and American democracy,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said in a statement.

“Turn on right-wing media on any given day or night. You will see frothing hosts shrieking unspeakable lies and unfounded conspiracy theories about women, religious and ethnic minorities, city residents, young people, and scores of others Americans,” Pascrell said.

Trump had yet to comment on the attack late Friday.