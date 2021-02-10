U.S. Trade Authorities Deal Blow To Biden’s Electric Vehicle Plans

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday banned one of the world’s biggest electric vehicle battery manufacturers from selling its cells in the United States, dealing a major blow to the Biden administration’s ambitious plan to electrify the nation’s auto fleet.

The decision bars South Korean giant SK Innovation from importing its batteries or the components to make them for 10 years, ruling that the company stole trade secrets from its cross-town rival, LG Energy Solution.

The ruling gave the automakers Ford and Volkswagen, which had designed key electric models around the SK Innovation battery, a grace period to switch suppliers. But the decision casts doubt over the future of SK Innovation’s $2.6 billion pair of battery facilities in Jackson County, Georgia, which already started hiring some of the nearly 3,000 workers the Seoul-based firm expected to employ by 2024.

President Joe Biden, who pledged to make electric vehicles a cornerstone of his plan to rapidly scale down U.S. climate pollution, could veto the ITC decision within the next 60 days. But it’s a rarely used presidential power. In the past few decades, Barack Obama was the only president to nullify an ITC decision, blocking a 2013 ruling that would have eliminated some Apple iPhone and iPad products from the market. Ronald Reagan deployed the presidential veto at least four times in the 1980s, coincidentally once for a battery company.

SK Innovation can also appeal the decision in federal courts.

The grace period the ITC is granting SK Innovation of four years to continue importing materials for Ford and two years to do the same for Volkswagen “makes it harder for Biden to veto the ITC decision,” James Frith, the head battery analyst at the energy research firm BloombergNEF, said on Twitter.

“This is potentially the worst outcome for SK,” he said.

The commission also permitted SK Innovation “to import articles for repair and replacement of EV batteries for Kia vehicles that had been sold to U.S. customers as of the date of the orders and were originally equipped with SK batteries.”

SK Innovation An aerial shot from 2020 of the SK Battery America site in Commerce, Georgia, shows construction already underway.

Ram Chandrasekaran, an analyst at the energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, told HuffPost on Tuesday that “the outcome is likely to hurt the already struggling supply of EV battery packs in the U.S.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The issue stems from a 2017 dispute in South Korea, where LG accused former employees SK Innovation poached of violating non-compete contracts. But as both companies set their sights on the U.S. market, LG filed a complaint with the ITC alleging SK Innovation stole trade secrets to make its batteries.

After Tesla, which manufactures batteries only for its own vehicles, LG ran the country’s second-largest battery-making operation, making cells to power General Motors vehicles. But around the time it filed its complaint, SK Innovation was becoming a new rival in the market, breaking ground on a factory in Georgia in March 2019.

The trouble, LG’s lawyers contend, is that SK Innovation’s batteries were based on “billions and billions of dollars’ worth of research and development” that took LG’s scientists more than 15 years to complete.

“This is the absolute classic case of profoundly unfair competition,” David Callahan, LG’s lawyer at the firm Latham & Watkins, told HuffPost ahead of the ruling.

SK Innovation denied the claims.

“What we’re confident we could demonstrate, if we had gotten a trial, is that SK Innovation batteries have completely different formulation than the formulation LG Chem uses,” Sturgis Sobin, a lawyer at the firm Covington & Burling who is representing SK Innovation, said before the ruling.

But as the U.S. attempts to slash emissions from automobiles, its biggest source of climate-changing pollution, experts warned that the demand for electric vehicle batteries will far outpace domestic production, meaning losing the capacity SK Innovation’s factory would add could prove a major setback.