Biden Takes Spill While Getting Off Bike After Beach Ride

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta via AP

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn’t hurt in the tumble.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Advertisement

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta via AP

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

Advertisement