Biden Trips And Falls During U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

President Joe Biden tripped and fell while appearing at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony in Colorado on Thursday.

The president tumbled after handing out the final diploma at the graduation, according to Reuters.

Video of the spill appeared to show the president clip the front of his foot on something before falling to the ground with his arms out, braced for impact.

President Joe Biden addresses the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. KEVIN LAMARQUE via Reuters

Biden appeared unfazed after getting helped to his feet, and he took his seat shortly after.

“He’s fine,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

During his commencement speech, Biden, who is in the midst of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign, shared an optimistic message with graduates.