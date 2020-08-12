Joe Biden’s campaign said Tuesday his choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate sparked its best grassroots fundraising day ever as ActBlue, the main donation platform for the Democratic Party, said it had collected more than $10.8 million in just four hours.

The New York Times first reported the major fundraising haul for ActBlue, which said it had raised the figure between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Biden tapped Harris as his running mate that afternoon, calling the California Democrat a “fearless fighter for the little guy” and one of the country’s “finest public servants.”

Clarke Humphrey, Biden’s deputy digital director, said the hour after Harris was announced was the campaign’s best fundraising period ever, saying the excitement around her selection was “only a sign of all the great things to come.”

Humphrey added later in the day that the campaign also had the best fundraising day thus far, although Biden’s team did not release figures showing how much it had raised.

“Stoked about running program that empowers supporters & makes days like this possible,” Humphrey wrote on Twitter. “Excited as heck for the Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising machine.”

Biden raised $140 million last month between his campaign and the fundraising arm of the Democratic National Committee. President Donald Trump, however, built on his substantial war chest and raised $165 million in July alongside the Republican National Committee.

Both figures are far higher than the same period four years ago when Trump ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Earlier this month, Biden’s team said he had entered August with $294 million cash on hand. Trump’s campaign said the president had more than $300 million in the bank.

Harris will join Biden in Delaware on Wednesday for the first time as running mates and the pair will host a virtual fundraising effort that evening.

