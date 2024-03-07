PoliticsJoe Biden gazaPalestine

Biden To Announce 'Emergency' Port To Allow More Aid Into Gaza

The president will formally make the announcement during his State of the Union address.
Rowaida Abdelaziz
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden will order the U.S. military to establish a temporary port in Gaza to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, senior administration officials said Thursday.

Biden will formally make the announcement at the State of the Union address Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot