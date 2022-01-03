Joe Biden To Speak At Capitol On First Anniversary Of Jan. 6 Riot

Join HuffPost and BuzzFeed News for a Twitter Spaces conversation about how the Capitol riot is still altering U.S. politics on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET. Sign up to be notified when the Space begins here.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning, commemorating the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the building.

The Senate will be in session, but the House will not. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said there will nevertheless be events to mark the day, including a prayer vigil, moment of silence on the House floor and a conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th.”

Lawmakers will also be invited to share their memories and accounts of the attack, an event presided over by Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). Crow is a part of an informal group of members known as the “gallery group” ― lawmakers who were stuck in the House gallery as the attack unfolded. He was captured in a photo from that day comforting Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.).

Former President Donald Trump will also speak Thursday, at a press conference that evening at Mar-a-Lago.

On Jan. 6 last year, Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and stop lawmakers ― as well as his own vice president ― from certifying the election results for Biden.