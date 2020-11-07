The Best Biden-Harris Merch To Wear While You Celebrate Victory

Well folks, it happened.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will surpass the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidenctial election, multiple media outlets projected on Saturday morning.

After a painfully tight race and many days of telling ourselves to be patient while simultaneously and aggressively refreshing Twitter, Biden ― who broke the record for most votes received in election history — took the lead in Pennsylvania, winning its 20 electoral votes and determining that — at least for now, despite demands from the Trump campaign for recounts and a promise to dispute the decision — America will have a new president come January.

