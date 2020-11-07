Style & Beauty

The Best Biden-Harris Merch To Wear While You Celebrate Victory

Be fashionably official.

Well folks, it happened.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will surpass the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidenctial election, multiple media outlets projected on Saturday morning.

After a painfully tight race and many days of telling ourselves to be patient while simultaneously and aggressively refreshing Twitter, Biden ― who broke the record for most votes received in election history — took the lead in Pennsylvania, winning its 20 electoral votes and determining that — at least for now, despite demands from the Trump campaign for recounts and a promise to dispute the decision — America will have a new president come January.

For those wanting to commemorate the occasion, there is no shortage of merch available. This moment certainly calls for one more T-shirt to add to the collection. Plus, most campaign merch is cozy ― a perfect addition to our quarantine wardrobes.

We’ve found some of the best options from around the web for you to (safely, at home or outdoors with masks on) celebrate, below.

'The Best Option' T-Shirt
Hot Merch for Biden
Get the Hot Merch for Biden "The Best Option" T-shirt for $30.
B&H Collegiate Crew Neck
Momala world
Get the Momala World B&H Collegiate Crew Neck for $52.
Biden/Harris 2020 Embroidered Dad Hat
Etsy
Get the Name That Brand Biden/Harris 2020 Embroidered Dad Hat from Etsy for $18.95.
Pastel Tie-Dye Biden/Harris 2020 Shirt
Etsy
Get the MerchGurus pastel tie-dye Biden/Harris 2020 shirt from Etsy for $24.95.
Kamala & Joe Sweatshirt
Etsy
Get the PremiumKoalaTee Kamala & Joe Sweatshirt from Etsy for $26.86.
"Will You Shut Up, Man" Baseball Hat
Etsy
Get the JhnDesignATX "Will You Shut Up, Man" Baseball Hat from Etsy for $22.50.
Kamala And Also Joe T-Shirt
Etsy
Get the Coral Apparel "Kamala and Also Joe" T-shirt from Etsy for $13.03.
Biden/Harris White Crew Socks
Biden for President Store
Get the Biden/Harris white crew socks for $15.
Comma LA T-Shirt
Momala World
Get the Momala World Comma LA T-shirt for $35.
Biden/Harris 2020 Vintage T-Shirt
Amazon
Get the Biden/Harris 2020 Bintage T-Shirt for $15.95.
