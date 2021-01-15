Trump Gets A Painful Reminder Of His Loss To Biden Right Outside His Window

Washington, D.C., is preparing for next week’s inauguration ― and President Donald Trump is going to find one sign of the transition very hard to ignore.

That’s because it’s an actual sign ― visible from his windows in the White House residence as workers put up bunting across the street with the names of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Workers adjust the bunting on a riser across from the White House on Thursday.

Similar bunting is going up around Washington, along what would have been the traditional parade route, although this year most of the festivities will be virtual:

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Workers erect "Biden-Harris" bunting on a press riser Thursday along what would have been the inaugural parade route near the White House.

Crowds are being discouraged in Washington amid the twin threats of the coronavirus pandemic and the violence in Washington last week carried out by Trump supporters. Threats of violence before and on Inauguration Day are also being taken seriously.

Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration.

CNN reported Thursday that he is planning to leave the White House on the morning of the event via Marine One from the South Lawn.

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will attend the inauguration.

Trump has said “a new administration will be inaugurated﻿” but has not otherwise acknowledged Biden’s victory and spent months spewing false claims about the election results, filing fruitless lawsuits and attempting to pressure local officials into “finding” votes to overturn the results.