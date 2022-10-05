President On Hot Mic With Florida Official: ‘No One F**ks With A Biden’

President Joe Biden was caught dropping an expletive on a hot mic while having what appeared to be a laid-back conversation with a Florida official during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

Biden was recorded during an exchange with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy while he toured the beach town, one of the multiple areas severely hit by Hurricane Ian. Murphy can be heard thanking Biden for coming to the state before both officials exchanged the phrase, “Keep the faith.”

“No one fucks with a Biden,” the president told Murphy while shaking his hand. The mayor laughed and responded, “Yeah, you’re goddamn right.”

While much of the conversation was inaudible, Biden followed his comment by saying, “You can’t argue with reporters outside the house.” Murphy agreed with him before Biden said goodbye.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification around Biden’s conversation with Murphy and the context for the expletive remark.

“NO ONE FUCKS WITH A BIDEN” 💀 pic.twitter.com/wMK0vtLXOT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 5, 2022

The exchange was at least the second time Biden was caught on a hot mic dropping expletives. Earlier this year, he was heard calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” after he asked a question about inflation. Doocy later said Biden called him after the incident and that the two had a “nice call.”

Biden was touring Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, two of the worst-hit areas thanks to Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm has resulted in over 100 deaths and left many Floridians homeless and without power.

“What the governor has done is pretty remarkable,” Biden said of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), one of his most prominent critics and a 2024 presidential hopeful. Biden was joined by DeSantis and Republican Sen. Rick Scott, another staunch critic.