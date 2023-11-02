What's Hot

PoliticsJoe Biden IsraelHamas

Joe Biden Calls For Humanitarian 'Pause' In Israel-Hamas War

“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out," Biden said at a fundraiser in Minnesota.
AP
LOADINGERROR LOADING

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get “prisoners” out.

Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

“I think we need a pause,” Biden said in response. “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”

Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas’ killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7.

Related

Joe Biden IsraelHamas

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot