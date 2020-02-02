Joe Biden Could Face Impeachment Over Ukraine If He Wins: GOP Senator

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has warned that former Vice President Joe Biden could immediately face calls for impeachment if elected president.

The first-term Republican went on the offense in an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday, saying Biden’s prior dealings with Ukraine puts a target on his back.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” she said. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

Ernst accused Biden of interfering in an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. She said then-President Barack Obama tasked Biden with weeding out corruption, but that Biden ignored “Burisma because his son was on the company’s board making over a million dollars a year.”

Biden’s alleged involvement in that Burisma investigation is based on an unsubstantiated claim made by President Donald Trump. Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, testified in the House impeachment inquiry in November that he saw no validity to Trump’s allegations of Biden being corrupt.

Ernst’s comments come as Trump faces his own potential ouster from office due to his dealings with money and Ukraine.

Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate is set to conclude this week, has said that he withheld congressionally approved aid to the war-torn country due to his own concerns about internal corruption.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Ernst said she will vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday, arguing that what he did does not merit being removed from office.

"I think generally speaking, going after corruption would be the right thing to do, he did it maybe in the wrong manner. But I think that he could have done it through different channels," Republican Sen. Joni Ernst says about President Trump. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/sf2a77T3Gu — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 2, 2020

She added that Trump meant well but went about things in “the wrong manner.”

“I think, generally speaking, going after corruption would be the right thing to do,” she said. “He did it maybe in the wrong manner.”