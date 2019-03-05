Biden In 1974: Women Don't Have Sole Right To Say What Should Happen To Their Bodies

ASSOCIATED PRESS During his eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, Biden became a favorite of the Democratic party — especially for his work on women’s rights, but in the past he has described himself as "socially conservative" regarding abortion.

When former Vice President Joe Biden was a freshman senator he said in a 1974 interview with Washingtonian that he believed the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling clearing the way for legal first-trimester abortions “went too far,” and that he didn’t “think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

In the interview, which took place just two years after Biden’s wife and two-year-old were killed in a car accident, Biden — then the youngest senator in U.S. history — said his anti-abortion views were part of his “socially conservative” outlook.

“My wife said I was the most socially conservative man she had ever known,” he said. “When it comes to issues like abortion, amnesty, and acid, I’m about as liberal as your grandmother.”

A spokeswoman for Biden told HuffPost in 2015 that Biden’s comments in Washingtonian were taken out of context.

“As with much of this article, then-Senator Biden was taken out of context. The Vice President is and has been a long-time supporter of a woman’s right to choose,” she said.

During his eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, Biden became a favorite of the Democratic party — especially for his work on women’s rights and combating sexual violence.

But Biden didn’t limit his anti-abortion views to rhetoric. He also advanced legislation on the subject.

In 1981, for example, Biden proposed the Foreign Assistance Act, which barred U.S. aid from being used for any medical research on abortion. It’s still in effect to this day. He has also voted in support of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortion procedures.

“Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them,” Biden wrote to a constituent in 1994.

He also supported former President Ronald Reagan’s “Global Gag Rule,” which prohibits the U.S. funding any nongovernmental organizations that offer or advise on reproductive health care if they also offer abortion. President Trump was quick to revive it in 2017.

Biden’s approval rating from the pro-choice activist group NARAL has fluctuated throughout his career. In the 1990s, his score wavered between 34 and 46 percent ― a pretty abysmal scorecard for a Democrat. In recent years, however, it’s shot up to 100 percent.

Biden has also consistently voted in support of banning so-called “partial-birth” abortions ― the medical term for which is “dilation and extraction.” These procedures are often politicized despite heart-wrenching stories from women whose lives were saved because of them.

The former vice president is close to announcing whether he’ll jump in the race for the 2020 nomination ― and if he does, he’ll have to answer for his harsh policies on abortion access.