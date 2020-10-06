Biden Invokes Doc Rivers In Moving Gettysburg Speech About Unity

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden invoked powerful words about racial injustice from NBA coach Doc Rivers while speaking Tuesday on the need to unite a deeply divided nation.

The former vice president spoke in Pennsylvania, where Rivers recently became coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Biden touched on several issues that have sown hatred and division in the United States, delivering his own Gettysburg Address that implored Americans to appeal to their higher nature.

In talking about the problems of racial injustice and police brutality that led this year to renewed calls for systemic change along with a rise in white supremacist attacks, Biden stressed the need for America to face its ugly history while keeping communities safe ― citing significant voices who have called for justice in recent months.

“And Doc Rivers, the basketball coach choking back tears when he said, ‘We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. … We’ve been hung. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.’”

Here’s the clip of @JoeBiden quoting @DocRivers during his speech in Gettysburg today. It was, in all honesty, pretty powerful. pic.twitter.com/S7fDQjI3l9 — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) October 6, 2020

Rivers, who is Black, decried the relationship between police and Black people in the U.S. following his team’s playoff game victory in August, when he was still coaching the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s funny, we protest, and they send riot guards, they send people in riot outfits. [White supremacists] go up to Michigan with guns, and they’re spitting on cops. Nothing happens,” Rivers said. “The training has to change in the police force. The unions have to be taken down in the police force. My dad was a cop. … We’re trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else.”

Rivers’s comments came in response to a video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin ― paralyzing the 29-year-old Black man from the waist down. The coach said that Americans “do not need to be Black to be outraged” by such an injustice and that all he’s asking is for police to “live up to the Constitution.”

“We keep loving this country and this country doesn’t love us back.”



Doc Rivers got emotional while talking about Jacob Blake being shot by police and social injustice. pic.twitter.com/qQI2Ld2DGI — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

“Think about that,” Biden said Tuesday. “Think about what it takes for a Black person to love America. That is a deep love for this country that for far too long we have never fully recognized. We cannot and will not walk away from our obligation to, at long last, face the reckoning on race and racial injustice in the country.”