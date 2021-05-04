Biden Sets July Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of Americans With At Least 1 Dose

President Joe Biden is aiming to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, his administration announced Tuesday.

He is also setting a goal to have 160 million Americans, roughly half the U.S. population, fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by that date.

The president is expected to formally announce those goals later on Tuesday, exactly two months ahead of the goal date, along with details about his plan to reach that level of immunity.

Currently 56% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The plan includes directing pharmacies to offer walk-in vaccinations, using Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to bolster pop-up and mobile vaccine clinics and giving hundreds of millions in funding to community-based organizations and local governments to encourage vaccine uptake and education, especially among underserved communities.

The plan also includes directing funding to improve vaccine rates in rural communities and launching a plan to vaccinate people under 16 as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines for ranges in that age group ― which may be imminent.

Vaccine rates across the country are not even. At 61%, New Hampshire leads in percentage of people given at least one shot and is closely followed by several other northeastern states. Mississippi, the state with the lowest rates currently, has reached just 31%, according to a New York Times tracker. Louisiana and Alabama have similar rates.