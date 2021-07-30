Biden Taps Gold Star Dad Khizr Khan For Religious Freedom Commission

“If it was up to Donald Trump,” Khan said of his son, “he never would have been in America.”

The gold star father spoke to HuffPost the next day about Trump’s approach to terrorism abroad. “To really eradicate terrorism is to join hands, not build walls and exclude each other,” Khan said. “That is not a solution. That is adding fuel to the fire.”

Trump, who responded by trashing Khan and his wife and claiming Hillary Clinton had written the speech for him, would go on to impose an executive order banning immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries shortly after his inauguration. Biden revoked the order on his first day in office.