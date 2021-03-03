Biden Calls States Lifting Mask Mandates 'Neanderthal Thinking'

Despite the United States losing more than 500,000 people to the COVID-19 pandemic, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said on Tuesday that the “state mandates are no longer needed.”

In response to this and other state governors lifting their respective mask rules, many top health officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have been reportedly “begging people repeatedly not to risk another deadly wave of contagion” amid vaccination efforts ramping up and progress being made at overcoming the virus, per The Associated Press.

Thus far, more than 51 million people have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and the Biden administration is confident that it will accomplish the goal of getting 100 million people vaccinated in its first 100 days.