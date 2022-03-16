Biden Announces Additional $800 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced an additional aid package for Ukraine totaling $800 million on Wednesday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea to Congress for more help fending off Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy specifically asked the United States to “close the sky” over Ukraine to protect civilians who are being slaughtered by Russian airstrikes. The Biden administration opposes the move, which the president has said would touch off “World War III.”

Biden said the new aid package would include 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 shoulder-mounted anti-armor systems and 7,000 small arms, such as machine guns for civilians to defend themselves. He said 20 million rounds of ammunition and an unspecified number of drones would also be shipped.

The new package brings the total amount of Ukrainian aid authorized this week to $1 billion.

“This is a struggle that pits the appetites of an autocrat against humankind’s desire to be free,” Biden said from the White House.