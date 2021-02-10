Joe Biden Sanctions Myanmar Generals For Military Coup

The U.S. will impose sanctions on military officials in Myanmar who overthrew the southeast Asian nation’s civilian government earlier this month, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House.

“The military must relinquish power ... and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” Biden said, using another name for the country.

The targets will likely include senior general Min Aung Hlaing, who directed the Feb. 1 coup and now effectively rules over Myanmar’s 53 million people. Army forces have clashed with protesters and are detaining ministers, lawmakers, journalists and other key figures ― including Aung San Suu Kyi, a longtime advocate for democracy in Myanmar whose previous decade-plus detention drew major international criticism.