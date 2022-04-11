Biden To Announce New Gun Control Rule, ATF Nominee

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. President Joe Biden, joined Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaks on gun crime prevention measures at the White House on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden outlined new measures to curb gun violence including stopping the flow illegal guns and targeting rogue gun dealers. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to roll out a new nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on Monday afternoon, part of a renewed push from his administration to battle gun violence.

Biden will announce the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. Attorney in Ohio, to lead the bureau. His first nominee, David Chipman, was withdrawn amid unanimous opposition from Republicans and a lack of support from moderate Democrats. Dettelbach was unanimously confirmed for the U.S. Attorney job in 2009.

At the same time, Biden will announce a plan to crack down on so-called “ghost guns,” which are often kits to build a weapon in 30 minutes or less and do not include a serial number law enforcement can use to track the weapon. A new federal rule will require the manufacturers of ghost guns to get licensed, run background checks and include serial numbers on their products.

The Justice Department says such privately-made guns are expanding in popularity: Law enforcement officials nationally recovered 1,758 in 2016, a number that surged to 19,344 in 2021. Ghost guns were linked to 692 homicide or attempted homicide investigations in that time frame.

Biden promised to battle gun violence on the campaign trail, and boasted of his work in the 1990s to pass a ban on assault weapons through Congress. But much of his work to enact stricter gun laws has been stymied by Democrats’ narrow majorities in Congress and the defeat of Chipman, a former ATF agent and gun control advocate.

Liberal groups, including Guns Down America and the youth group March For Our Lives, revealed a report card last week handing Biden a D+ for his work on gun control, while praising his work to promote community violence intervention programs.

“One year ago, President Biden stood in the Rose Garden and promised to champion gun violence prevention by issuing executive actions and pushing Congress to pass-life saving legislation,” said Igor Volsky, Executive Director of Guns Down America. “A year later, the President has taken meaningful steps to fund violence intervention programs but has failed to offer or implement a comprehensive vision for reducing all forms of gun violence in America.”