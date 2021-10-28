The framework for social spending and climate legislation that President Joe Biden is introducing Thursday will not include a proposal to reduce the prices of prescription drugs, senior White House officials said.

Biden and Democratic allies have hoped to give the federal government power to regulate prices, which is what the governments of other countries do and why name-brand drugs are so much cheaper overseas. Democrats have discussed a variety of provisions that would give the United States the ability to negotiate prices directly with manufacturers and limit year-to-year inflation.

Advertisement

The idea is overwhelmingly popular, even with Republican voters, polling has consistently showed. But no Republican lawmakers support it and a small handful of Democratic lawmakers have raised objections to schemes under discussion, despite extensive attempts at compromise from the White House and Democratic leaders.

Those Democratic holdouts, led by Reps. Scott Peters of California and Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Sens. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have all received substantial donations from the pharmaceutical industry.

Those donations were part of a much larger campaign, which included advertising and lobbying, that the drug companies waged against legislation ― as they have every time similar proposals have come before Congress.

“At the end of the day, there are not yet enough votes to get something across the line that will deliver when the American people need and expect our prescription drugs,” a senior administration official told HuffPost.

Advertisement

Biden plans to say Thursday that he believes this package has the support it needs to pass, per White House officials. But that remains to be seen. Champions of strong action on prescription drugs include progressive lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a number of vulnerable House Democrats, many of them relatively conservative. They could still withhold their votes — over this or any number of other issues.

If the bill passes without drug price reform, it would mean no immediate help with prescriptions for millions of Americans including seniors, who struggle with the high cost of drugs and frequently skip medications they need to avoid more serious, sometimes life-threatening medical issues.

The legislation would still include major initiatives on health care, Biden officials noted. It would renew, for several years, some temporary increases in insurance subsidies available to people who buy private insurance through the Affordable Care Act. It would also make health insurance available to more than 2 million low-income Americans living in states that have not expanded Medicaid eligibility under the health care law.

These would represent the largest expansion of health care access since the Affordable Care Act became law more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

On a press call previewing the deal, a White House official said that Biden and Democratic leaders will continue to focus on passing meaningful drug price reform, even if it’s not part of the bill.

“We’re going to keep fighting to get this done and deliver lower drug prices, saving seniors money at the pharmacy counter,” the official said. “The president has campaigned on this, and he’s not going to give up until he gets it.”

But it’s not clear why or how the White House and Democratic leaders will be able to fare better given the current makeup of Congress, and chances for action after that seem even slimmer given the possibility that Democrats could lose one or both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

A Gift To Trump Or An Opportunity For Biden

The lack of action on prescription drugs could also hand an issue to former President Donald Trump if he decides to run again in 2024.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the drug industry. As president, he ultimately did not push two pieces of legislation that were under discussion — a Democratic bill that passed the House and a bipartisan bill that went through the Senate Finance Committee. But he attempted to take some executive actions to lower the price of drugs.

Those actions are tied up in court battles and unlikely to succeed. But they do suggest an alternative that Biden could pursue.

The executive branch can take a number of steps to limit drug prices on its own, up to and including breaking patents for high-cost drugs, thereby allowing competition that could lower prices.